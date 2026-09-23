Zhang Yanling, Deputy General Manager Of Weida Precision, Visits Qingdao Die & Mould Industry Association For Exchange And Investigation

On September 9, a delegation from Shandong Weida Precision Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. visited Qingdao Die & Mould Industry Association for exchange and investigation, and made an on-site tour of the Zhongmo Juxiang Industrial Internet Platform. Zhang Zhiqiang, President of Qingdao Die & Mould Industry Association, and Wang Cheng, General Manager of Zhongmo Juxiang Industrial Internet Platform, warmly received the visiting team from our company. Both sides held discussions focusing on core topics including industrial collaboration and supply-demand matching.

During the discussion, General Manager Wang Cheng further introduced the comprehensive service capabilities of the Zhongmo Juxiang Industrial Internet Platform in empowering member enterprises and connecting upstream and downstream resources of the industrial chain. President Zhang Zhiqiang extended a warm welcome to the delegation from Weida Precision. He elaborated on the current development of Qingdao's die & mould industry, the advantages of its characteristic industrial clusters, as well as the key work and fruitful achievements of Qingdao Die & Mould Industry Association in integrating industrial resources, building supply-demand docking platforms and promoting coordinated development among enterprises.

At the exchange event, our company presented an overview of its overall business development and core technological strengths in the field of die & mould processing equipment. The two sides had in-depth exchanges and reached consensus on topics including equipment upgrading for die & mould enterprises, precise supply-demand matching and industrial chain collaboration.

This visit and exchange have laid a solid foundation for our company to carry out resource sharing, supply-demand matching and in-depth industrial collaboration with Qingdao's die & mould industry in the future. Moving forward, Shandong Weida Precision Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. will continue to deepen linkage and cooperation with industry associations and industrial platforms. Leveraging its technological advantages in die & mould processing equipment, the company will further strengthen exchanges and collaboration across the industrial chain, working together to boost the high-quality development of the regional die & mould industry.

About Us

Situated in the scenic hometown of Mo-tse - Tengzhou city, Shandong Province,Shandong Weida Precision Intelligent Machinery Co.,Ltd. is a large-scale joint-stock enterprise with the right of Import&Export. It covers an area of 500,000 m2, the building zone is about 350,000 m2, and the total assets is more than RMB1 billion, there are 365 engineers.