Dr Alfred Basta Explores Faith Science And The Search For Truth In Why I Decided To Believe In God

MENAFN - GetNews)What happens when a lifelong skeptic sets out to disprove the existence of God and discovers that the evidence leads somewhere unexpected? In his powerful new book, Why I Decided to Believe in God: A Cryptographer's Twelve-Year Case Against God, Three Graves, and the Evidence That Would Not Break, Dr. Alfred Basta shares an extraordinary journey of intellectual discovery, faith, and personal transformation.

For twelve years, Dr. Basta approached the question of God's existence like a cryptographer approaching a complex code. Using his background in mathematics, science, and logical analysis, he examined every assumption, challenged every argument, and searched for evidence that could withstand serious examination. What began as an attempt to disprove belief ultimately became a journey toward Christian conviction.

Drawing from cosmology, physics, biology, mathematics, philosophy, biblical scholarship, and historical research surrounding the resurrection, Why I Decided to Believe in God presents an honest exploration of the questions surrounding faith. Rather than avoiding difficult topics, Dr. Basta examines challenges including the problem of evil, divine hiddenness, the reliability of Scripture, the origins of the universe, evolution, and unexplained suffering.

The book is also a deeply personal reflection on grief and hope. Dr. Basta shares the impact of losing his father in 1994, his mother in 2024, and his wife, Nadine, in 2025 after her battle with brain cancer. Through these experiences, he confronts one of life's most difficult questions: whether faith can endure in the face of profound loss.

Born in Egypt in 1972 into a Presbyterian family, Dr. Alfred Basta has built a distinguished career as a professor, researcher, and cybersecurity expert. He holds a Ph.D. in Cryptography and a Master's degree in Computer Science and has spent nearly three decades teaching cybersecurity, computer science, information technology, and mathematics.

As an accomplished academic author, Dr. Basta has written and co-authored numerous textbooks and technical guides, including works published by Wiley and Cengage. His professional achievements include more than sixty certifications in cybersecurity, digital forensics, governance, and compliance, as well as research contributions, patents, and industry leadership roles.

Beyond his academic career, Dr. Basta writes about Christian faith, grief, and spiritual growth. He has published more than fifty volumes across Christian nonfiction, fiction, children's literature, and academic fields.

Through Why I Decided to Believe in God, Dr. Basta invites readers to approach faith with curiosity, honesty, and thoughtful examination. The book's message is not to avoid difficult questions, but to explore them deeply and discover what remains after the evidence has been tested.

“Faith and rigorous inquiry are not opponents,” Dr. Basta shares. Readers are encouraged to examine the strongest objections, question deeply, and discover what still stands after honest investigation.

Part intellectual investigation, part spiritual memoir, and part reflection on grief, love, and hope, Why I Decided to Believe in God offers a compelling perspective for skeptics, seekers, Christians wrestling with doubt, and anyone searching for meaning through life's most difficult moments.

About the Author

Dr. Alfred Basta is a Christian author, professor, researcher, and cybersecurity expert whose work bridges scientific inquiry and lived faith. With a background in cryptography, mathematics, and computer science, he has dedicated his career to education, research, and exploring complex questions through careful analysis.

Through his writing, Dr. Basta shares his experiences with faith, grief, and discovery, encouraging readers to seek truth with an open mind and recognize that questions can become part of a meaningful journey.

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Why I Decided to Believe in God: A Cryptographer's Twelve-Year Case Against God, Three Graves, and the Evidence That Would Not Break is available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions on Amazon.

Global Book Network - Dr. Alfred Basta, Author of Why I Decided to Believe in God