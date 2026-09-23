AVIMETAL Introduces The MT400S Laser Powder Bed Fusion System

High-Precision Batch Production for 3C Electronics and Automotive Molds

AVIMETAL's MT400S is a new industrial flagship in Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF). Engineered specifically for high-precision batch production in the 3C electronics and automotive mold industries, it is not just another metal 3D printer-it is a strategic production solution designed to bridge large-format capability, compact factory footprint, and industrial-grade efficiency.

Why the MT400S Matters for Industrial Manufacturing

As manufacturers in consumer electronics and automotive tooling push for higher output without sacrificing precision, the demand for smarter additive manufacturing solutions has never been greater. The MT400S answers this need by maximizing productivity per square meter while delivering the reliability required for 24/7 production environments.

Key Specifications



Build Volume: 450 × 400 × 400 mm

Batch Capacity: Up to 2,000+ foldable phone hinge covers or 140+ phone frames Space Efficiency: Footprint of just 5.44 m2

Large-Volume Build in a Compact Footprint

One of the MT400S's most significant engineering achievements is its ability to offer a substantial build volume within a remarkably small physical footprint. This build size allows manufacturers to produce large integrated parts or achieve high-density batch printing of smaller components.

High-Efficiency Multi-Laser Configuration

Speed is a defining factor in batch production, and the MT400S delivers with a flexible, high-power laser setup.

Laser Configuration: Standard 6-laser configuration, with a 4-laser option available Rate: 150–200 cm3/hEfficiency Gain: 50%+ productivity increase compared with traditional 4×500 W setups Technology: Variable-speed bi-directional intelligent recoating, up to 7 m/s.

Flexible Dual Spot Size for Versatile Applications

To meet the diverse needs of the 3C and automotive sectors, the MT400S offers seamless versatility in laser focusing.

Spot Switching: Operators can switch between 60 μm and 80 μm spot sizes Beam Shaping: Ring/point-ring beam shaping technology effectively reduces spatter and improves surface finish.

Intelligent Process Control for Consistent Production

In batch production, consistency is critical. AVIMETAL has integrated a suite of intelligent control systems:

Calibration System: Proprietary MatScanCalib ensures seamless multi-laser stitching Monitoring: AVIMETAL-PM provides real-time monitoring of recoating and melt pool dynamics Assurance: Ensures consistent density and mechanical properties across every batch.

Digital Production Integration for the Smart Factory

The MT400S is built for the future of manufacturing, where connectivity and automation drive productivity through AVIMETAL-MES integration, allowing a single operator to manage multiple machines.

Safety and Reliability in Powder Management

Powder Management: Supports the AVIMETAL-MPS for automated powder conveying, recycling, and sieving Features: High-efficiency filtration, explosion-proof design, and continuous oxygen monitoring.

Conclusion: Built for High-Precision Batch Production

The MT400S is a significant addition to AVIMETAL's industrial LPBF portfolio. By combining large-format capability with a compact footprint, multi-laser efficiency, and intelligent process controls, it is purpose-built for manufacturers in the 3C electronics and automotive mold industries.

Interested in learning how the MT400S can optimize your production line? Contact our team for a detailed specification sheet or to schedule a live demo.

About Us

Avimetal AM Tech Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as AVIMETAL), established in 2014, is a subsidiary of JCMEH. We specialize in the R&D and manufacturing of metal powder materials and metal 3D printing equipment.