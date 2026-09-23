Benjamin Jones Shares A Story Of Redemption In A Quickening For The Redeemed

MENAFN - GetNews)There was a time when Benjamin Jones's life seemed to be heading in only one direction.

Drug addiction had taken hold. Crack and heroin became part of his life, and the choices he was making seemed to lead further and further away from hope. Then came an HIV diagnosis, something that made the future feel even more uncertain.

From the outside, it may have looked like there was no way back.

But Jones believes God had a different plan.

His new book, A Quickening for the Redeemed: The Story of a Nobody that Jesus says is Somebody, tells the story of that transformation. It is not a story about someone who had everything figured out. It is the story of someone who had fallen into a place of desperation and discovered that his life was not beyond redemption.

Jones describes the book simply: "It's my testimony – That God can turn any situation around!"

That message sits at the heart of A Quickening for the Redeemed. Jones shares how a life that appeared to be headed toward destruction was changed, eventually leading him toward what he describes as success, enlightenment, and spiritual fulfillment.

The story is ultimately about more than addiction. It is about what can happen when a person who has reached what feels like the end discovers that the story is not over.

Jones hopes readers who are struggling with addiction, hopelessness, or circumstances they believe cannot be changed will see something of themselves in his journey. His experience is a reminder that a person's worst chapter does not necessarily have to become the ending.

His message is particularly personal because he knows what it means to look at your own life and wonder whether there is any way forward. What once looked like a road to destruction became part of a testimony he now wants to share with others.

"Crack and heroin addiction looked like a road to destruction. HIV infection seemed like certain death. Reckless behavior pointed to desperation and hopelessness... but God had other plans."

That belief also extends into Jones's creative work. In addition to writing, he has developed what he describes as a new genre of music, Afro metal gospel, combining his musical expression with his Christian message. His music, inspirational messages, and music videos are available through his YouTube channel, Nail in the Holy Place, including the music video Set You Free.

Jones has also produced the audiobook A Burning of Lime, which is likewise available through Nail in the Holy Place.

At its heart, A Quickening for the Redeemed is a story about second chances. It speaks to anyone who has ever felt too far gone, made choices they regret, or wondered whether their circumstances could ever change.

Benjamin Jones's answer is rooted in his own life:

It is never too late for God to change the story.

About Benjamin Jones

Benjamin Jones is the author of A Quickening for the Redeemed: The Story of a Nobody that Jesus says is Somebod, a personal testimony about overcoming drug addiction, an HIV diagnosis, hopelessness, and destructive circumstances through faith and transformation. His creative work also includes Afro metal gospel music, inspirational messages, music soundtracks, and the audiobook A Burning of Lime. His music and messages can be found on YouTube through Nail in the Holy Place.

Book Title: A Quickening for the Redeemed: The Story of a Nobody that Jesus says is Somebody

Global Book Network - Benjamin Jones, Author of A Quickening for the Redeemed