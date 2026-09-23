Adrian Pelkus Takes Readers Behind The Invention Process In Adrian An American Artificer

MENAFN - GetNews)Some people look at a problem and wonder why it exists.

Adrian Pelkus looks at it and starts wondering how it could be solved.

That curiosity began when Pelkus was still a teenager, when he was already building prosthetic devices for children. What started as a desire to create useful solutions eventually grew into a career spanning more than 40 years and touching engineering, technology, medical innovation, renewable energy, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship.

Now, Pelkus is sharing that journey in his memoir, Adrian, an American Artificer: From Ideas to Products and the Fight for Inventor Rights.

The book takes readers behind the scenes of invention not just the exciting moment when an idea finally works, but everything that comes afterward.

Because having a good idea is only the beginning.

An inventor also has to figure out how to research it, develop it, protect it, bring it to market, and, in many cases, build a business around it. Pelkus learned those lessons firsthand through decades of creating products, founding companies, working with entrepreneurs, and advocating for the people behind the inventions.

"I wanted to share 40+ years of knowledge and experience in inventing new products and systems," Pelkus says.

When an Idea Becomes More Than an Idea

Adrian, an American Artificer is part memoir and part look at what it really takes to turn an idea into something tangible.

Pelkus recounts the successes and failures, breakthroughs and setbacks that shaped his career. Along the way, he shares stories about founding companies, developing technologies, working in medical innovation, and helping thousands of entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life.

The result is a candid account of what happens when an inventor has to wear several different hats.

An engineer.

An entrepreneur.

A negotiator.

An advocate.

And sometimes, simply someone who refuses to give up on an idea.

For Pelkus, invention isn't just about creating a product. It's about having the persistence to keep working when the original idea meets the realities of business, technology, financing, manufacturing, and intellectual property.

Protecting the Person Behind the Idea

One of the book's recurring themes is the importance of protecting an inventor's work.

Pelkus has spent years involved in the inventor community, including serving as longtime Chair of the San Diego Inventors Forum and previously founding the South Carolina Inventors Forum. His work has also made him a national advocate for inventor rights.

With 19 issued U.S. patents, Pelkus brings considerable firsthand experience to that conversation. He is also known for inventing and developing Vaporous Hyperoxia Therapy (VHT), a patented and trademarked wound-healing technology that has been studied in peer-reviewed clinical research.

But his experience extends well beyond individual inventions.

For 40 years, Pelkus founded and operated A Squared Technologies, Inc., an electronics manufacturing and product development company based in San Diego, California.

That combination of invention and business experience gives his story a perspective that many aspiring inventors rarely get to see.

From Curiosity to Creation

At the heart of Pelkus's message is the belief that curiosity is where invention begins.

He draws on Einstein's famous idea that imagination is more important than knowledge, while emphasizing that imagination needs knowledge behind it the knowledge to research an idea, develop it, protect it, and ultimately turn it into a product or business.

For Pelkus, the journey can begin with something as simple as a question.

What if?

Why not?

Could this work?

Those questions can become concepts. Concepts can become working models. Working models can become startups, and startups can potentially become much bigger enterprises.

That progression is one of the ideas Pelkus hopes readers will take away from his book.

Be curious. Be creative. And don't let your past hold you back.

A Career Built Around Solving Problems

Pelkus's career has earned recognition across both the business and innovation communities.

His accomplishments include the 2018 Innovation Leadership Award from the Marketing Institute, recognition on the United Inventors Association's Inspire Top 100 List in 2022, and a feature in the 2022 documentary Innovation Race. He has also received awards for medical devices, consumer products, and transportation concepts.

Among those honors was Fortune Magazine's 1994 Product of the Year Award for Baby Think It Over, an infant simulator.

But for Pelkus, the most important part of innovation isn't necessarily the recognition that comes afterward.

It's the process of taking something that exists only in your imagination and working until it exists in the real world.

That is the story he wants to share.

For the Inventor Who Hasn't Given Up

Adrian, an American Artificer is written for inventors, entrepreneurs, makers, and anyone who has ever had an idea and wondered whether it could become something more.

It is also a reminder that invention rarely follows a straight line.

There will be setbacks.

There will be mistakes.

There will be people who don't understand the idea.

And there will be moments when giving up seems easier than continuing.

Pelkus's own career demonstrates what can happen when curiosity is combined with persistence, practical knowledge, and the willingness to keep learning.

His story ultimately leaves readers with a simple challenge:

Don't stop at the idea. Learn what it takes to bring it to life.

About Adrian Pelkus

Adrian Pelkus is an American inventor, entrepreneur, and innovation advocate whose career spans more than four decades. He holds 19 issued U.S. patents and is best known for inventing and developing Vaporous Hyperoxia Therapy (VHT), a patented and trademarked wound-healing technology studied in peer-reviewed clinical research. He also founded and operated A Squared Technologies, Inc., an electronics manufacturing and product development company in San Diego, for 40 years.

Pelkus has been deeply involved in supporting the inventor community, serving as longtime Chair of the San Diego Inventors Forum and as the founder of the South Carolina Inventors Forum. He is also a national advocate for inventor rights.

His work has earned numerous awards and recognitions, including the Innovation Leadership Award, recognition on the United Inventors Association's Inspire Top 100 List, and Fortune Magazine's Product of the Year Award. He was also featured in the 2022 documentary Innovation Race.

To learn more about Adrian Pelkus and his work, visit .

Book Title: Adrian, an American Artificer: From Ideas to Products and the Fight for Inventor Rights

Author: Adrian Pelkus

Global Book Network - Adrian Pelkus, Author of ADRIAN, AN AMERICAN ARTIFICER