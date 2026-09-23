Dr Leola Anifowoshe Unveils The Hair Loss Detective Empowering Readers To Investigate The Real Causes Behind Hair Loss

TEXAS, USA - September 23, 2026 - Hair loss is often treated as a problem to be fixed, but according to certified trichologist, author, educator, and speaker Dr. Leola Anifowoshe, PhD, it may be something much more important: a symptom pointing to an underlying cause.

In her new book, The Hair Loss Detective: Solving the Mystery of Hair Loss One Strand at a Time, Dr. Anifowoshe introduces readers to Investigative Trichology®, an educational and case-based approach that encourages people to look beyond the visible symptoms of hair loss and investigate the factors that may be contributing to hair and scalp concerns.

Rather than relying on guesswork, Dr. Anifowoshe encourages readers to become informed investigators of their own hair wellness journey.

“Hair loss is rarely the problem-it is often the symptom,” says Dr. Anifowoshe.“When we learn to investigate what the hair and scalp are telling us, we can begin to understand the factors contributing to the symptoms instead of simply treating what we see on the surface.”

With years of experience working with clients experiencing hair and scalp disorders, Dr. Anifowoshe developed her investigative philosophy after seeing how frequently people struggled to identify the underlying factors behind their hair loss.

The Hair Loss Detective explores the importance of understanding the relationship between hair, scalp health, lifestyle, environmental influences, and individual circumstances. Through practical guidance and an evidence-informed wellness perspective, the book gives readers a framework for asking better questions and making more informed decisions about their hair and scalp care.

From Symptoms to Investigation

At the heart of Dr. Anifowoshe's approach is a simple but powerful message:

Investigate. Test. Target. Transform.

The book challenges readers to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to hair loss and instead consider the unique circumstances surrounding their symptoms. Dr. Anifowoshe's goal is not simply to provide information, but to help readers become more knowledgeable advocates for their own hair and scalp wellness.

As the founder of Texas Hair Restoration & Wellness Center, Dr. Anifowoshe has dedicated her career to educating clients and professionals about evidence-informed hair and scalp wellness. She is also the founder of Capillorum Institute, publisher of Trichology Today Magazine, and founder of the National Alopecia Foundation for People of Color (NAFPOC).

Her professional credentials include certification as a trichologist, a PhD in Organizational Leadership and Development, a doctorate in Christian Counseling, and Harvard Medical School Executive Education certificates. She is also a member of the World Trichology Society and the American Association of Drugless Practitioners.

Through her books, educational work, publishing, and advocacy, Dr. Anifowoshe continues to promote greater awareness of healthy hair and scalp care.

A New Way to Think About Hair Loss

The Hair Loss Detective is intended for readers who want to better understand their hair loss, recognize potential contributing factors, and approach their hair and scalp wellness journey with greater knowledge and intention.

By reframing hair loss as something worth investigating rather than simply concealing or treating, Dr. Anifowoshe offers readers a new perspective: your hair may be communicating something-and learning how to listen could be the first step toward understanding it.

About Dr. Leola Anifowoshe, PhD

Dr. Leola Anifowoshe, PhD, is a certified trichologist, author, educator, speaker, and creator of Investigative Trichology®. She is the founder of Texas Hair Restoration & Wellness Center, Capillorum Institute, Trichology Today Magazine, and the National Alopecia Foundation for People of Color (NAFPOC). Through her clinical, educational, publishing, and advocacy work, she is committed to advancing public understanding of healthy hair and scalp care.

About the Book

The Hair Loss Detective: Solving the Mystery of Hair Loss One Strand at a Time explores the many factors that may influence hair and scalp health. Using an investigative and educational approach, Dr. Anifowoshe encourages readers to understand their symptoms, ask meaningful questions, and become more informed about their individual hair wellness journey.

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Dr. Leola Anifowoshe, PhD

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Phone: (713) 668-1244

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Book: The Hair Loss Detective: Solving the Mystery of Hair Loss One Strand at a Time