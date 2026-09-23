Scott Kresan Tilbe Explores How Visual Thinking Can Improve Everyday Organisation

MENAFN - GetNews) Barrie office administrator draws on photography and web design experience to approach information, workflow, and problem-solving differently.

Barrie, ON - September 23, 2026 - Scott Kresan Tilbe, an office administrator, photographer, and web designer based in Barrie, Ontario, is sharing how a background in visual media can shape the way people approach organisation, communication, and everyday problem-solving.

For the past four years, Tilbe has worked as an office administrator at a gastroenterology clinic in Barrie. His role requires him to manage changing priorities, support day-to-day operations, and keep information organised in an environment where accuracy and timing matter.

Tilbe said his earlier experience in photography and web design has influenced the way he approaches that work.

“In photography, you are constantly deciding what matters most in the frame,” Tilbe said.“In web design, you are thinking about how information should be arranged so another person can understand it. I find myself using that same kind of thinking in administrative work.”

Tilbe studied digital photography and web design at Georgian College and later pursued studies in computer science at Laurentian University and film and television at Canadore College. He has also worked as an independent photographer and web designer, with photography experience that included work with Auction House Barrie and Edge Imaging.

Across those fields, he developed a strong interest in how information is presented and how small changes can affect the final result.

A photograph can become clearer when unnecessary distractions are removed from the frame. A website can become easier to use when information is grouped in a logical way. Tilbe applies a similar principle when organising responsibilities at work.

“I like to know what needs attention first, what can wait, and what information needs to be easy to find,” he said.“If everything is treated as equally urgent, it becomes harder to focus on what actually needs to be completed.”

Tilbe uses schedules and prioritised task lists to create that structure. Instead of relying on memory alone, he regularly reviews outstanding work and adjusts priorities as new responsibilities arise.

He also believes that visual thinking can help when a process becomes unnecessarily complicated.

“If something is confusing, I usually try to break it into smaller pieces,” Tilbe said.“That is something I learned from creative work. You do not always solve the entire problem at once. Sometimes you change one element, see what happens, and then work from there.”

That interest in detail extends beyond his professional work. Tilbe spends time photographing subjects, painting miniature figures, and building models of historic structures. These hobbies require planning, patience, and close attention to scale and detail.

His interest in history and science has also encouraged him to look closely at context before reaching conclusions.

“I enjoy understanding why something works the way it does,” he said.“Whether I am reading about history, working on a model, taking a photograph, or organising something at work, I tend to look for the structure behind it.”

For Tilbe, creativity and organisation are not opposing skills. Both depend on noticing details, understanding the goal, and deciding how individual pieces should fit together.

About Scott Kresan Tilbe

Scott Kresan Tilbe is an office administrator, photographer, and web designer based in Barrie, Ontario, Canada. His professional background includes administrative support, photography, web design, customer service, and sales support. He studied digital photography and web design at Georgian College and has also pursued studies in computer science, media, and film and television. His interests include photography, history, science, art, historical model building, travel, cooking, and fitness.