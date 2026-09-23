Karnataka Lop Ashoka Demands CM Shivakumar's Resignation Over Financial Crisis

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Karnataka Assembly Opposition leader, R. Ashoka, on Wednesday demanded the Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's resignation, alleging that the Congress government had failed to manage the state's finances and was making large financial announcements despite a shortage of funds.

Ashoka was speaking at a BJP protest held near the Kengal Hanumanthaiah statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises.

He alleged that Shivakumar lacked the ability to control the Finance Department and said he should step down as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

"You (D.K. Shivakumar) are unable to manage the Finance Department. Therefore, you are not fit to continue as the Chief Minister. Resign immediately," Ashoka said.

Calling the state government a "bankrupt government", Opposition leader Ashoka alleged that the Finance Department itself had exposed the poor financial condition of Karnataka by issuing a communication highlighting the lack of funds.

He questioned the state government's practice of making large financial announcements during visits to different parts of the state.

"Shivakumar recently went to Mangaluru and announced Rs 32,000 crore. Siddaramaiah went to Kalaburagi and announced Rs 40,000 crore. Rs 20,000 crore was announced in Chamarajanagar. At Cabinet meetings, Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 50,000 crore were announced in different places," he alleged.

Ashoka claimed that the state government was now unable to provide drought relief and had failed to make several payments to vulnerable sections.

"People have been waiting for drought relief for four months. Pension payments have not been made for five months. Poor people are suffering. Teachers have not received salaries, farmers do not have electricity, and milk producers have not received subsidy payments for 12 months," he alleged.

He accused the state government of being focused on making announcements without having the financial resources to implement them.

"The Congress party has become an empty vessel. This is a government of announcements and a bogus government," Ashoka said.

Referring to the Finance Department's reported concerns over new announcements, Opposition leader Ashoka said the department had effectively questioned the state government's practice of making financial commitments without adequate funds.

He alleged that the state government was struggling to raise loans and claimed that the Finance Department had indicated that Karnataka would not be able to secure further borrowing.

Ashoka also alleged that the previous Siddaramaiah government had left a deficit of Rs 22,000 crore and that Rs 2 lakh crore in bills were pending.

He claimed that the Transport Department had outstanding dues of Rs 5,000 crore and that subsidy payments to the power sector were pending.

He accused the state government of making announcements in Mangaluru, Bengaluru and other places without addressing its financial liabilities.

Ashoka alleged that the state government had failed to provide timely pensions and drought assistance but was prioritising other political expenditures.

"People are not receiving pensions on time, but the ATM going to Rahul Gandhi is functioning correctly and on time," he alleged.

He also accused the Congress government of misleading people with large announcements despite the state's financial difficulties.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, legislators and Legislative Council members were present at the protest.