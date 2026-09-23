Rowdy Sheets To Be Opened Against YSRCP Functionaries In TDP Office Attack Case

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Sep 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Police have ordered rowdy sheets against 51 people, including some key leaders of the YSR Congress Party in connection with the October 19, 2021 attack on the central office of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLCs Talasila Raghuram, Lella Appireddy, and YSRCP NTR district president Devineni Avinash are among the leaders included in the rowdy sheet.

NTR Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu issued orders that rowdy sheets be opened against 51 people in the police stations under the limits of the Commissionerate.

Orders have been issued to Station House Officers (SHOs) of nine police stations to open the rowdy sheets. Assistant Commissioners of Police have been directed to personally monitor the opening of rowdy sheets.

The TDP office was attacked when YSRCP was in power. After coming into power in 2024, Chandrababu Naidu-led government ordered a CID probe into the attack.

A large number of supporters of YSRCP attacked the TDP office on October 19, 2021, after TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram had made some objectionable comments against the then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP supporters had barged into the TDP office and ransacked the premises, damaging furniture and breaking window panes. The TDP leaders had alleged that the attackers, seen armed with sticks and even hammers, damaged the cars parked outside the office.

Police had booked a case against 110 people, including Raghuram, Avinash, Lella Appireddy and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

A case was registered at Mangalagiri Rural Police Station under IPC sections 147, 148, 323,324, 326, 307, 380, 427, 459, 452, 506 r/w 109, 120-B and 149.

After the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in June, 2024, police launched a fresh investigation.

In October, 2024, the government handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) the case relating to the attack on the TDP office and the residence of N. Chandrababu Naidu.

In September 2021, some YSRCP leaders also allegedly attacked the residence of the TDP president and then leader of the opposition Chandrababu Naidu.