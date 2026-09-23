Rs 15 Lakh Shawl Remark Sparks Clash In K'taka Council

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) BJP MLC K.S. Naveen's remark alleging that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar sported a Rs 15 lakh shawl during the ongoing drought, coupled with Congress MLC S. Ravi's ironic comment on Naveen's green shawl, sparked a heated exchange between BJP and Congress members in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Naveen, who was standing to speak in the Council wearing a green-coloured shawl symbolising farmers' concerns, faced a dig from Congress MLC S. Ravi, a relative of Chief Minister Shivakumar.

Ravi reportedly remarked that Naveen's gesture was false and suggested he should have spoken after removing the shawl.

Objecting strongly, Naveen said Ravi should be ashamed of making remarks about his shawl and instead speak about the kind of shawls the Chief Minister wore during the drought.

“I have been wearing shawls to represent the woes of farmers. To reflect their issues, I have worn this shawl. I will not come to the session wearing a Rs 15 lakh-worth shawl,” Naveen said.

When Naveen referred to the Chief Minister, Congress members objected. Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Muzrai Minister K.S. Basavanthappa intervened, urging Naveen to restrain himself from personal comments.

Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed intervened and directed officials not to record the arguments and counterarguments exchanged during the heated exchange.

Ravi later defended his remarks, saying the Chief Minister, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, did not wear expensive shawls to show off.

Referring to PM Modi, Ravi alleged that the Prime Minister had earlier worn a suit with gold threads worth crores.

He maintained that Shivakumar wore a normal shawl according to his taste and said his comment was aimed at what he described as the artificiality of Naveen wearing a green shawl.

The verbal exchange escalated as BJP and Congress members began raising slogans against each other inside the House.

With proceedings disrupted, Chairman Saleem Ahmed adjourned the Council to restore order.