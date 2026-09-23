Bhupinder Hooda Accuses BJP Of Malpractice In 2024 Haryana Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Rohtak, Sep 23 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the 2024 Assembly elections through electoral malpractice.

“Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has exposed this with facts. Therefore, our next battle is not only against the BJP but also against such electoral malpractice,” Hooda said.

He claimed that two of the three Election Commissioners had themselves exposed how the election process was undermined.

“Fourteen objections to unilateral decisions in 10 months, manipulation in voter lists and illegal changes in Form VI clearly show that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is sitting alone and fixing elections,” Hooda alleged.

He said LoP Rahul Gandhi's warning about“vote theft” was true, and that power was stolen in Haryana through it.

“The deletion of the names of 13 crore voters in the name of SIR is proof of this dictatorship. The institution entrusted with protecting democracy has today become a puppet of the ruling party and is carrying out anti-people activities. This is the darkest and most critical period of Indian democracy,” Hooda remarked.

Meanwhile, Hooda began a tour of villages in his Assembly constituency, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi. On his arrival, the people welcomed him warmly. At meetings, he consulted villagers regarding his future political course.

“You are my real strength. If you permit me, I want to begin an all-out struggle against the BJP across the state,” he told them.

One villager urged him:“You should go across the entire state and do not stop until the BJP is removed from power.”

Hooda thanked them for their support and said the Congress was leaving behind the disappointment of its 2024 defeat and beginning a new battle.

“After building the organisation, we have been continuously holding workers' meetings at the block level. But I felt it was necessary to consult the people of my constituency once regarding the future course of politics,” he added.

Starting his visit at Brahmanwas village, Hooda said:“The blessings of this village have always been with our family. Before me, my father and grandfather also received immense love and support here. After seeking blessings, I will go across the constituency and then across the state, and I will not stop until the Congress flag of victory is unfurled.”

He also visited Basantpur, Dhamar, Rithal, Kanhi, Jasia, Ghilour Khurd and Ghilour Kalan villages, where residents unanimously pledged their support.

Replying to journalists, Hooda said people had become disillusioned with the BJP.“During the Congress government, Haryana was the number one state in the country on every parameter of development, including per capita income, per capita investment and employment. But the BJP has made it number one in drugs, corruption and crime,” he alleged.