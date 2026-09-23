PM Modi Meets Pejavara Seer: Logo Unveiled For Sri Vishwesha Teertha's Centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pejavara Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji in New Delhi, where the logo for Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji's birth centenary celebrations was unveiled. Modi was also honoured with a Yakshagana crown.

Sri Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Udupi's Sri Pejavara Math met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. During the meeting, Modi unveiled the official logo for the birth centenary celebrations of revered seer Sri Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji.

Following the meeting, Modi shared photos on social media and expressed his happiness over the interaction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pleased to meet Sri Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji of Udupi's Sri Pejavara Adhokshaja Matha and other dignitaries. He also said the logo for the birth centenary celebrations of Padma Vibhushan Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji was unveiled during the meeting.

“His life, defined by devotion, wisdom and social service, continues to inspire us today. The various public-oriented programmes being organised to mark his birth centenary will further carry forward his noble ideals,” Modi tweeted in both Kannada and English.

Met Sri Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Sri Pejavara Adhokshaja Matha, Udupi, along with other dignitaries. Unveiled the logo of the Birth Centenary Celebrations of Padma Vibhushan Yatikula Chakravarti Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji. His life of devotion, learning and... twitter/an2ExoXDcM

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a close bond with Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji, who served as his mentor. As part of the senior seer's birth centenary celebrations, various social, religious and educational programmes are being organised across the country.

Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji was at the forefront of the movement for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Pejavara Math has made the necessary preparations for the celebrations, with Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, spearheading the programmes.

On the occasion, Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi by adorning him with the traditional Yakshagana crown, associated with the performing art native to the coastal and Malenadu regions of Karnataka.

Photos of Modi being honoured, the logo unveiling and his meeting with dignitaries have since gone viral on social media.