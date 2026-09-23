Capacity-Building Program For Home-Based, Small Businesses Kicks Off In Tafileh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tafileh, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- An introductory session on the second phase of the Basic Business Capacity-Building Program was held Wednesday at the Araqa Tafileh Charity Association, targeting the southern governorates to support home-based and small business owners and help them develop and sustain their businesses.

Association President Fatima Abu Mahfouz said the second phase targets 47 business owners in Tafileh, noting that the session introduced participants to the program's objectives, stages and participation mechanisms.

The session also included individual interviews with participants to identify the nature of their businesses, their needs, challenges and future aspirations.

Abu Mahfouz said the program provides home-based and small business owners with practical knowledge and skills to develop and manage their businesses, expand their operations, and improve sustainability.

The program is implemented by the Jordan River Foundation and Mercy Corps Jordan as part of efforts to support and economically empower small and home-based business owners in the southern governorates.

//Petra// AJ