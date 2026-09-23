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ASE Down 0.2% Wednesday, Turnover At JD15.6M

ASE Down 0.2% Wednesday, Turnover At JD15.6M


2026-09-23 09:14:28
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 23 (Petra) -- Turnover on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) was at JD15.6 million on Wednesday, with 11.4 million shares changing hands through 4,575 transactions.

The general price index closed at 4,095 points, down 0.2 percent.

The industrial sector index fell 0.40 percent, services declined 0.37 percent and the financial sector edged down 0.02 percent.

Of 111 companies, 40 posted price gains while 42 dropped.

//Petra// NQ

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Jordan News Agency

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