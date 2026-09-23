Crown Prince Foundation Holds More Youth Events In Irbid On Its 10Th Anniversary

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Sept 23 (Petra) – The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) held a series of youth-focused events in Irbid Governorate on Wednesday, part of a kingdom-wide initiative to mark its 10th anniversary.

Mohammad al Hennawi, CPF Program Manager, said partnerships with local entities and institutions in the city have been instrumental in bringing the Foundation's programs to young people and expanding their reach across the northern governorate.

"The "With Youth" event brings together the Foundation, its partners, and young people in one space to introduce the foundation's programs and opportunities at hand, and also serves as a platform to listen to the ideas and aspirations of the youth, thereby fostering collaboration for the future," he said.

"This initiative embodies the foundation's approach of engaging closely with young people, learning from their experiences, and designing programs that address their diverse and evolving needs, while opening broader scopes for learning, leadership, creating impact, and actively participating in the development of their local communities," said al Hinnawi.

The event featured informational booths showcasing some of the foundation's programs, including Al-Hussein Technical University (HTU), the College of Advanced Vocational Training in Jordan (CAVT), the "Khuta Al-Hussein" (Al Hussein's Footsteps), the School Leadership Program, and the 42 Amman and 42 Irbid coding programs.

Additionally, the the Makerspace Mobile Lab allowed attendees to experience various innovation and digital manufacturing technologies, such as 3D printing, CNC machines, and laser cutters.

A number of local young people shared their experiences with the foundation's programs, highlighting opportunities provided for learning, training, and skill development, as well as how they applied these skills in their various career paths.

//Petra//SS