Abrar Ahmed Crowned No. 1 T20I Bowler For The First Time

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has claimed the top spot in the ICC T20I bowling rankings for the first time in his career, overtaking Afghanistan's Rashid Khan by one rating point.

In the latest rankings, Abrar moved ahead of Rashid to become the world's No. 1 T20I bowler. Rashid had held the top position for the past six months.

Abrar is the fifth Pakistani bowler to reach the No. 1 spot in the T20I rankings. Before him, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi and Imad Wasim had achieved the feat.

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz is ranked eighth among T20I bowlers, while Salman Mirza dropped one place to 19th.

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England's Jamie Overton made a major jump in the rankings, climbing 47 places to reach a career-best sixth position.

In the T20I batting rankings, England captain Harry Brook rose to a career-best fourth place following his team's successful home series against Sri Lanka.

England's Jos Buttler scored 172 runs in the series and moved up one place to fifth in the batting rankings.

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is ranked third among T20I batters. He is the only Pakistani batter besides him in the top 20.

In the ODI rankings, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza also made progress, climbing five places to 24th.