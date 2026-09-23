Defense Forces Strike Russian Command Posts And UAV Depot In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

On September 22 and during the night of September 23, the Defense Forces struck a number of key Russian military targets.

Specifically, UAV command posts were struck in the areas of Novoselivka Persha and Dachne in the Donetsk region.

Also in the Donetsk region, near Volnovakha, a UAV depot belonging to the“Rubicon” unit was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck logistics facilities supporting Russian forces.

A fuel and lubricants depot was struck in the Kundryuchyi area of Luhansk region, and logistics depots were struck in the Hirnyk and Velyka Shyshivka areas of Donetsk region.

In the Krasnohorivka area of Donetsk region, a concentration of personnel from a UAV unit was struck.

Russian forces strike critical infrastructure facility and two businesses in Poltava region

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a facility used for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs near the village of Tsymbulova in the Oryol Oblast of the Russian Federation.

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