Russian Attacks On Kyiv Region Injure Two People This Morning, Set Warehouses On Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“Two people were injured this morning as a result of Russian shelling. A production and warehouse building was damaged in the Bucha district,” the statement reads.

At another location, emergency responders extinguished a fire involving a car and a metal trailer on the grounds of a municipal utility company. A nearby administrative building was also damaged.

Russian drones crash in twodistricts – transport facility and store hit, building damaged

Firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire in the warehouse, but due to numerous air raid alerts and the threat of further strikes, they are forced to periodically suspend their work and take cover.

As reported by Ukrinform, eight people were injured in Kyiv on the morning of September 23 as a result of an attack by Russian UAVs; a man who sustained severe injuries died in the hospital.