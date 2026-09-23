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Death Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To Two, With 22 People Injured

Death Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To Two, With 22 People Injured


2026-09-23 09:13:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

He said,“There are already two victims of the enemy's attack on the capital. One man died in the hospital, and another was killed. Twenty-two city residents were injured. Sixteen of the injured are being treated in city hospitals.”

Read also: Warehouse on fire in Kyiv 's Darnytskyi district

As reported by Ukrinform, it was previously known that eight people were injured in Kyiv on the morning of September 23 due to an attack by Russian UAVs; a man who sustained severe injuries died in the hospital.

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UkrinForm

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