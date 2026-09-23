Jet-Powered Drone Strikes Infrastructure Facility In Kovel
“This morning, an air raid siren sounded again in Kovel. Unfortunately, an infrastructure facility was hit,” the statement reads.
The city council noted that its hotline is receiving reports from residents about damaged property. Most of the reports concern damaged windows.Read also: Russian attacks on Kyiv region injure two people this morning, set warehouses on fire
A special commission is working in the community to inspect and document damage to real estate.
As reported by Ukrinform, a diesel locomotive caught fire in the Volyn region on the night of September 15 as a result of a Russian strike.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment