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Warehouse On Fire In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.
“A fire broke out in a warehouse in the Darnytskyi district,” the message reads.Read also: Russian attacks on Kyiv region injure two people this morning, set warehouses on fire
As reported by Ukrinform, eight people were injured in Kyiv on the morning of September 23 due to an attack by Russian UAVs; a man who sustained severe injuries died in the hospital.
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