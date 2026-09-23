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Warehouse On Fire In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District

Warehouse On Fire In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District


2026-09-23 09:13:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“A fire broke out in a warehouse in the Darnytskyi district,” the message reads.

Read also: Russian attacks on Kyiv region injure two people this morning, set warehouses on fire

As reported by Ukrinform, eight people were injured in Kyiv on the morning of September 23 due to an attack by Russian UAVs; a man who sustained severe injuries died in the hospital.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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