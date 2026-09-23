Ukrainian, US Energy Ministers Discuss Areas Of Cooperation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Shmyhal announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"We discussed energy security and specifically its impact across all aspects of life. I emphasized the importance of using diplomatic tools to achieve an energy truce," Shmyhal wrote.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the nuclear sector. According to Shmyhal, Ukraine plans to implement a large-scale project to build one of the power units at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant using technology from U.S. company Westinghouse. He also emphasized prospects for expanding cooperation in the production of nuclear fuel components and fuel assemblies.

Kyiv and 21 regions receive 2,300 tons of energy equipment from partners over summer – Shmyhal

"Ukraine highly values its cooperation with American partners in the energy sector. Strengthening the energy security of Ukraine and Europe is our shared priority," Shmyhal added.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal