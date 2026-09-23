Lukashenko Will Use Potash To Get Most Out Of U.S. - Ambassador-At-Large Of MFA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yaroslav Chornohor, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed this view in a comment to Ukrinform.

“The statement Lukashenko made about potash is, in essence, an attempt not to publicly reject Trump, but also not to make any specific commitments regarding volumes or timelines. This confirms that these issues may be the subject of further discussions,” the diplomat noted.

According to him, it is important for the Belarusian leader to retain the ability to use the potash issue not only as an economic tool but also as a political one.

“For Lukashenko, this is actually a wonderful opportunity, as it gives him a reason, so to speak, to talk-even remotely-with Trump. If Lukashenko had made the deliveries right away, it wouldn't have created any added value for him,” Chornohor explained.

He emphasized that potash can serve as a tool of Belarus's foreign policy.

“Potash can be sold to various countries, and the money will be more or less the same. But if he sells it to Russia, that's one option; to China, another; and to the United States, that's a completely different option,” the diplomat noted.

In his view, Lukashenko has no interest in rushing into specific agreements, as he can use the issue of supplies to impose additional conditions.

“Potash itself is a bargaining chip that helps negotiate other issues. And this isn't just about political prisoners; it's about lifting sanctions, unfreezing funds, possibly securing other preferences, and the ability to exert pressure on neighbors or allies-even on Russia itself. In other words, Lukashenko gains more room to maneuver, and that's what matters most to him,” Chornohor noted.

In this context, the diplomat predicted that the self-proclaimed president of Belarus will make maximum use of this leverage to resolve his own problems.

“If, hypothetically, Trump becomes increasingly embroiled in a trade war with Canada, potash will be an important factor in U.S. domestic politics, and Lukashenko will try to get the most out of it. Simply selling potash to the U.S. is a very rudimentary option. The fact that Trump needs this resource makes it more valuable-it provides him with a certain political added value. Lukashenko will continue to try to exploit this, especially since the United States is making concessions in many areas,” stated the Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large.

At the same time, the diplomat noted that the so-called major deal between the U.S. and Belarus regarding the purchase of potash fertilizers at a price lower than that of Canada has been under discussion for more than a month, and the idea for it emerged at the end of last year. He recalled that initially the focus was on the humanitarian aspect-Belarus's release of more than a thousand political prisoners-but the specific terms of this agreement remain unclear.

“In fact, we don't know what the United States and Lukashenko agreed upon. We don't know any details-neither major nor minor-of the agreement... In reality, we see the recent release of 25 people and the lifting of sanctions against two Belarusian companies,” the diplomat noted.

According to him, further developments may reveal exactly what Washington and Minsk agreed upon. Specifically, whether there will be requirements regarding the transit of potash to Ukraine, the Baltic states, or Poland, and what further political or humanitarian steps Lukashenko will take.

Chornohor added that the continued release of political prisoners could be one possible indicator of progress on the agreements.

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“If we now see, for example, that a large number of people are released, then we will understand that, apparently, something has been agreed upon and the deal will move forward. Lukashenko now sees that he is important and is trying to use this to his maximum advantage,” the diplomat concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Donald Trump announced on September 21 that the U.S. is working with Belarus to secure additional potash supplies amid a trade dispute with Canad, a major supplier of this raw material for fertilizer production.

Belarus's self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, stated on September 22 that the country has no surplus potash fertilizer.

On September 16, Lukashenko pardoned and released 25 political prisoners following talks with U.S. Special Envoy for Belarus John Cole in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions against the Belarusian companies“Lakokraska” and“Bellesbumprom.”

Photo: AA