Cooperation With Ukraine Strengthens Slovenia's Defense Capabilities - FM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Slovenia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tone Kajzer, made this statement in an interview with Ukrinfor.

He noted that on September 17, Defense Minister Valentin Hajdinjak and representatives of Slovenian companies visited Kyiv. According to the foreign minister, Slovenia is considering the possibility of organizing joint production of certain types of military equipment, which would be mutually beneficial for both countries.

“Ukraine has now gained, unfortunately with a lot of victims, certain expertise, Ukraine is now really at the top technologically speaking in the defence industry. So, if we conduct this cooperation within the drone deal, it will be beneficial for Slovenia and for Ukraine,” Kajzer noted.

According to the minister, Slovenia is assisting Ukraine by leveraging its military capabilities: relevant equipment, components, software, and satellite navigation.

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“Back in 1991, when we were fighting for our independence, when we were attacked, we had certain capabilities. Now, 35 years later, the military strategists are saying that we have only 20 per cent of the combat potential we had then. We have to go up, and through cooperation with Ukraine we are going to add to our defence potential,” Kajzer added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara stated that Ukraine is ready to expand mutually beneficial defense cooperation with Slovenia.

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