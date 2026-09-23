Kyiv Authorities Urged To Speed Up Installation Of Additional Mobile Shelters Koretskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Since morning, the enemy has been striking Kyiv. Office centers, grocery stores and gas stations are coming under attack – entirely civilian infrastructure that has nothing to do with military facilities," the statement said.

According to the prime minister, two people have been confirmed killed in the capital so far.

Fires broke out at several locations. About 100 rescuers and 20 pieces of equipment have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Warehouse on fire in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district

"I once again emphasize that the city authorities face the urgent task of speeding up the installation of additional mobile shelters so that people can take cover promptly," Koretskyi said.

As reported, the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv on September 23 has risen to 25, while two people were killed.