Azov Thwarts Russian Attempt To Reach Logistics Routes Near Druzhkivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 1st National Guard Corps Azov reported this on Telegram, publishing a video of the operation.

“Within the area of responsibility of the 1st National Guard Corps Azov, an operation was conducted to clear out enemy forces that had been building up throughout the summer... The enemy's attempt to reach logistics routes with the aim of operationally encircling Druzhkivka and launching an attack toward Dobropillia was thwarted,” the statement said.

The operation was carried out by the Ultima Ratio Special Operations Reconnaissance Detachment of the 1st and 6th battalions of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov, the Tuman Separate Special Operations Detachment of the 1st National Guard Corps Azov, and the Shkval Battalion of the 425th Assault Regiment Skelia. The units operated with the support of the Lasar's Group Separate Special Operations Detachment of the National Guard.

The corps added that the video shows details of the coordination between the units and the results of the operation.

Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,560 over past day

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 22, 247 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline, with the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions seeing the heaviest fighting.

Photo: 1st National Guard Corps Azov