Kremlin Sees No Sign Of“Peace Track” After Zelensky, Trump Statements

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to The Moscow Times, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this at a briefing, Ukrinform reports.

“There are still no prerequisites for moving to a peace track in the negotiations,” he said.

According to Peskov, Russia remains“open” to a diplomatic settlement, while allegedly seeing no similar openness on the part of Ukraine.

“European states are trying to find more and more funds to purchase weapons [for Ukraine – ed.]. The Kyiv regime continues its rather terrorist activities,” Peskov said, without mentioning Russia's ongoing attacks on critical, civilian and energy infrastructure across Ukraine.

Asked whether the Kremlin considers calls by U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to establish an energy truce to be“rhetoric,” given that the West continues to provide military assistance to Ukraine, Peskov replied:“Absolutely.”

He also commented on the possibility of a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky, again saying that the Ukrainian leader would have to travel to Moscow for such a meeting.

“All the necessary security guarantees will be provided to him. He knows perfectly well what decisions need to be made. In any other case, holding meetings at the highest level before the work has been completed at the expert level is inappropriate, because it would be a waste of time,” Peskov said.

Earlier in September, he said that Russia expected a trilateral meeting with Ukraine involving the United States“in the near future,” likely in October.

There were no requests for Ukraine to unilaterally cease fire -- Zelensky after meeting with Trump

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the previous day that ending the war was the key issue during his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York. He also said he was ready for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Trump said that the United States hoped to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia. According to him,“it will happen sooner than expected.”