Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
France Says European Troops Could Be Deployed In Ukraine

France Says European Troops Could Be Deployed In Ukraine


2026-09-23 09:13:04
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

French Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad has said European troops could potentially be deployed in Ukraine as part of security guarantees for Kyiv.

Haddad made the remarks in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to the French minister, Ukraine has become the first line of defense for the European Union. He also expressed skepticism about the prospects for achieving lasting peace between Moscow and Kyiv.

“That is why, in the long term, we must provide security guarantees and support the Ukrainian army. European troops could potentially be deployed on Ukrainian territory, because we know that Europe's long-term security is being decided here and will continue to be decided here in the future,” Haddad said.

The French official stressed that Ukraine is already at the center of European security and will remain so in the long term.

MENAFN23092026000195011045ID1111704263



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search