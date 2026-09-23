Araghchi Slams France's Iran Stance In Talks With Barrot

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that he held a conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday, during which they discussed bilateral ties and he criticized France for its "unacceptable" position on the United States and France's military campaign against Iran.

"France cannot claim to be compassionate about human rights while it remained silent about the inhuman crimes of the United States and the Zionist regime against the Iranian nation and the killing of Iranian women and children, and has also cooperated in implementing the illegal US sanctions against the Iranian people," Araghchi said in a post on Telegram.

The Iranian diplomat also emphasized the need for the French Embassy to "respect" Iran's internal laws and regulations, and slammed Paris' "interventionist" positions towards Iran.

He noted that Tehran believes in relations based on "respect," but will act "decisively" in defending its interests.