Charles Leclerc Eyes Strong Qualifying Result At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

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A press conference has been held in Baku ahead of the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Formula 1 drivers speaking to the media before the race weekend.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who has raced at the Baku City Circuit several times, discussed his experience at the track, Ferrari's recent form and the team's preparations for this weekend.

During the press conference, Leclerc said Ferrari needs a strong qualifying result to be competitive in the race. He described qualifying as one of the team's main difficulties this season and believes a good starting position could give Ferrari a stronger chance on race day.

He also highlighted track temperatures as a factor that could have a significant effect on the car's performance, saying the team will need to pay close attention to conditions throughout the weekend.

Leclerc said he enjoys racing on the Baku City Circuit, although his previous appearances there have not been easy. He hopes Ferrari can turn things around this weekend and improve on its recent results.

The Ferrari driver said the team's previous difficulties in Baku cannot simply be blamed on the circuit. He noted that Ferrari has experienced problems in several areas over the past few race weekends and will look to address them ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26, with qualifying on Friday and the race on Saturday.