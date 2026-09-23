Putin Ready For New Meeting With Trump, Kremlin Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold another in-person meeting with US President Donald Trump, but no specific date has yet been set.

Russian media, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reported that he made the remarks while discussing the possibility of another high-level meeting between the two presidents.

According to Peskov, there are currently no specific details regarding a high-level meeting. At the same time, he stressed that Putin remains ready for another Russia-US summit.

“Presidents Putin and Trump, during their telephone conversations, have indeed always emphasized that, if necessary, they are ready to hold another meeting in due course,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

The last face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump took place on August 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. The talks focused on the Russia-Ukraine war and other issues, but no document was signed at the end of the meeting.