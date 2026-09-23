China Maintains Access For Iranian Airlines Despite US Sanctions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

China announced that it will continue allowing Iranian airlines to operate flights to the country.

The United States has threatened to exclude airports that continue to serve Iranian airlines from the dollar-based financial system.

Despite this, Iranian Airlines continue to operate international flights. According to Flightradar24, at least six flights departed Iran for destinations including Bangkok, Phuket, Shanghai and Kabul after the restrictions came into force.

Foreign companies providing services to Iranian airlines, including refueling and ground handling, risk being cut off from the US financial system under measures taking effect on Wednesday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that companies providing services to Iranian aircraft could face consequences. Speaking to CNBC, he said that companies could not provide fuel or landing services to Iranian aircraft or sell tickets for their flights without risking exclusion from the dollar system.

The latest restrictions are part of Washington's broader efforts to increase economic pressure on Iran amid the ongoing conflict. Earlier this month, Bessent said the US was considering airlines, the maritime sector and digital assets as potential targets for further measures.

Image: Alan Wilson