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Peskov: Zelensky Could Visit Moscow If He Wants Peace Talks

Peskov: Zelensky Could Visit Moscow If He Wants Peace Talks


2026-09-23 09:13:02
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could travel to Moscow if he is interested in holding talks on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

According to TASS, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks.

“As for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, our position is well known to everyone. Putin has said that if Zelensky wishes, he can come to Moscow,” Peskov said.

According to Peskov, Russia is ready to provide security guarantees to the Ukrainian leader during his visit to Russia. He also recalled that Zelensky knows what decisions need to be made to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Russia continues to maintain an open position toward peace talks, despite what he described as“terrorist activities that prevent the initial conditions for the launch of peace negotiations” by Kyiv.

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