Azerbaijan Postpones Armenia Meeting Citing Recent Tensions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has postponed meetings between Armenian and Azerbaijani experts that were scheduled to take place in Armenia as part of the "Bridge of Peace" initiative, Azerbaijani sources reported.

This decision was due to the recent escalation of anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric in Armenian society.

An information campaign targeting Azerbaijan has intensified in recent days, involving foreign lobbying and expert circles.

According to the information, Baku believes that territorial claims against Azerbaijan and attempts to interfere in matters related to its sovereignty have received significant support from Armenian state institutions.

Against this backdrop, the Azerbaijani side considered holding another meeting in Armenia inappropriate and decided to postpone it.