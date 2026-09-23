President Ilham Aliyev Received Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Sweden To Azerbaijan

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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Sweden to Azerbaijan Louise Morsing on September 23.

The Ambassador presented her credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev held a conversation with the Ambassador.

Expressing hope that the successful development of bilateral relations will continue and new areas of cooperation will be identified in the coming years, the head of state highlighted the importance of mutual visits and meetings at various levels in this regard and noted good opportunities for partnership in the investment, trade, and business sectors.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the Ambassador success in her diplomatic activity.

Expressing gratitude to the head of state for the reception, the Ambassador emphasized that she would make every effort to further expand bilateral relations.

The Ambassador conveyed her congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the progress achieved in the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia. She also noted that she welcomes the steps taken toward building trust between the two countries.

Stating that a large number of Azerbaijani students study in Sweden and that their academic level is highly appreciated, the Ambassador expressed hope that these students will contribute to the development of Azerbaijan–Sweden relations during their future careers.

Louise Morsing also touched upon the positive dynamics in relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, emphasizing in this context that negotiations on the bilateral agreement have resumed.

The Ambassador highly appreciated the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine.

Touching upon the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan was the initiator and author of the peace agenda, characterizing the peace achieved between the two countries as unprecedented in the world.

Noting that Azerbaijan–European Union relations are currently very good, the head of state recalled the visits to Azerbaijan this year by President of the European Council António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, as well as his meetings with them on the sidelines of international events.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sweden, and discussed matters of mutual interest.

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