Azerbaijan, IEC Explore Cooperation On Energy Transition

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Secretary General and CEO Philippe Metzger to discuss cooperation in the energy sector.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation under Azerbaijan's associate membership in the IEC, as well as the use of international standards in the energy transition, electrification, renewable energy, energy efficiency and new technologies.

Metzger highlighted Azerbaijan's growing role in the global energy and climate agenda, particularly its initiatives during its COP29 presidency. The sides noted that Azerbaijan's associate membership in the IEC, which began this year, creates new opportunities for cooperation.

The IEC said it is ready to support Azerbaijan in standardization and conformity assessment in areas including electrical engineering, electronics, clean energy and energy efficiency.

Shahbazov briefed Metzger on Azerbaijan's energy transition reforms, renewable energy projects and efforts to improve legislation on energy efficiency. He also highlighted work to bring the country's energy regulations in line with international standards and continue energy initiatives launched during COP29.

The sides also discussed the growing role of electrification in the global energy system and the need to develop modern infrastructure for electricity transmission, exchange and distribution. They exchanged views on the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation between the IEC, Azerbaijan's National Electrotechnical Committee and relevant technical working groups, as well as increasing the participation of Azerbaijani experts in the development of international standards.