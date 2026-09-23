Azerbaijan Embassy In Iran Assists Citizens Stranded By Flight Cancellations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran has issued an appeal to Azerbaijani citizens currently in the country following the cancellation of all scheduled passenger flights between Azerbaijan and Iran.

The embassy called on citizens who have purchased tickets to return to Azerbaijan but are unable to do so by air due to the cancellations to contact the embassy or the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz.

Diplomats will assist citizens in returning to Azerbaijan through the land border crossings operating between the two countries.

The statement reads as follows:

“Attention: Azerbaijani citizens currently in Iran regarding the cancellation of scheduled passenger flights between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran!

Azerbaijani citizens who purchased flight tickets to return to Azerbaijan but are unable to do so due to flight cancellations are requested to contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran or the Consulate General in Tabriz for assistance in returning to the country via the land border crossings operating between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Azerbaijani citizens who purchased tickets to Azerbaijan from Iranian airlines are advised to contact the sales offices of those airlines to obtain a refund.

For further information and assistance:

Hotlines of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran:

+989018845531

+989055230107

+982122596303

Hotlines of the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz:

+989144721410

+984133334802”