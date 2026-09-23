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Melissa Avdeeff

Melissa Avdeeff


2026-09-23 09:11:59
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Digital Media, University of Stirling
Profile Articles

I am currently Lecturer in Digital Media at the University of Stirling.

As a scholar of all things popular, my research interests include: the sociability of music playback technologies; social media and music discourse; the role of popular music in society; AI music and computational creativity; posthumanism in pop music.

Experience
  • 2018–present Senior Lecturer, Coventry University
  • 2014–2018 Lecturer, University of Victoria
Education
  • 2011 University of Edinburgh, PhD Musicology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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