Melissa Avdeeff

Lecturer in Digital Media, University of Stirling

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I am currently Lecturer in Digital Media at the University of Stirling.

As a scholar of all things popular, my research interests include: the sociability of music playback technologies; social media and music discourse; the role of popular music in society; AI music and computational creativity; posthumanism in pop music.



2018–present Senior Lecturer, Coventry University 2014–2018 Lecturer, University of Victoria

2011 University of Edinburgh, PhD Musicology

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