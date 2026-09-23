Melissa Avdeeff
- Lecturer in Digital Media, University of Stirling
I am currently Lecturer in Digital Media at the University of Stirling.
As a scholar of all things popular, my research interests include: the sociability of music playback technologies; social media and music discourse; the role of popular music in society; AI music and computational creativity; posthumanism in pop music.Experience
- 2018–present Senior Lecturer, Coventry University 2014–2018 Lecturer, University of Victoria
- 2011 University of Edinburgh, PhD Musicology
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