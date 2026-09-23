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Matthew Alford

Matthew Alford


2026-09-23 09:11:57
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in the Department of Politics, Languages and International Studies, University of Bath
Profile Articles

Dr. Matthew Alford's work explores propaganda, media and international politics.

His investigations uncovered new evidence surrounding the disappearance of Hollywood screenwriter Gary Devore and, with co-authors, revealed how the US national security state has shaped thousands of major films and television programmes.

His award-winning documentaries have screened internationally, and his books have been translated into Chinese and French. He also curates a Substack and YouTube channel.

Experience
  • –present Teaching Fellow, Propaganda theory, University of Bath
Education
  • 2008 University of Bath, PhD/ Propaganda theory

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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