Lecturer in the Department of Politics, Languages and International Studies, University of Bath

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Dr. Matthew Alford's work explores propaganda, media and international politics.

His investigations uncovered new evidence surrounding the disappearance of Hollywood screenwriter Gary Devore and, with co-authors, revealed how the US national security state has shaped thousands of major films and television programmes.

His award-winning documentaries have screened internationally, and his books have been translated into Chinese and French. He also curates a Substack and YouTube channel.

–present Teaching Fellow, Propaganda theory, University of Bath

2008 University of Bath, PhD/ Propaganda theory

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