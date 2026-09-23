Youth Poll Lecturer, John Smith Centre, University of Glasgow

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Joe Greenwood-Hau is a Lecturer in the John Smith Centre at the University of Glasgow, where he focuses on teaching around the annual UK Youth Poll. Previously, he was a Lecturer in Politics in the School of Social and Political Science at the University of Edinburgh and a British Academy Postdoctoral Fellow in the School of Government & Public Policy at the University of Strathclyde. He has held posts as a Teaching Fellow in the Department of Government at LSE and a Data Analyst at YouGov, before which he completed his PhD in the Department of Government at the University of Essex. His research sits at the intersection of political behaviour, political sociology, and political psychology, and focuses on how structural and perceived privilege relate to political participation and representation.

–present Youth Poll Lecturer, John Smith Centre, University of Glasgow

2018 University of Essex, PhD in Government

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