Robert A. Strong
- Senior Fellow, Miller Center, University of Virginia
Robert A. Strong is an Emeritus Professor of Politics at Washington and Lee University and is a Senior Fellow at the Miller Institute. He has published work in American foreign policy, national security issues and the presidency, including books on Henry Kissinger, Jimmy Carter and modern American foreign policy decisions. He has published articles and op-eds on a variety of contemporary political and international topics.Experience
- –present Professor of politics, Washington and Lee University
- 1980 University of Virginia, Phd in government
APSA Congressional Fellow 1988-89; Fulbright Scholar, University College Dublin, 2013-14
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