Robert Glover

Associate Professor of Political Science and Honors, University of Maine

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Robert W. Glover is an Associate Professor of Political Science and Honors, a joint appointment in the Department of Political Science and the Honors College at the University of Maine. His research focuses on drug policy, elections and voting, and democratic engagement. He is a co-author of ENACT-ing Change: A Handbook for Teaching Advocacy and Civic Engagement, which provides a practical framework for helping students engage the state legislative process through research, collaboration with advocacy organizations, and evidence-based policy advocacy. His scholarship has appeared in journals including Political Studies, Philosophy & Social Criticism, The Journal of Political Science Education, and the Journal of Drug Issues.

Glover's work bridges research, teaching, and public engagement. In 2024 he received the University of Maine Presidential Public Engagement Award and has also been recognized with the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Faculty Awards for Teaching and for Service/Public Engagement.

His teaching emphasizes experiential and community-engaged learning. He leads an innovative year-long Practicum in Engaged Policy Studies in which students partner with community stakeholders to design and conduct research that produces actionable insights on public problems. He also directs a study abroad program in Portugal that offers students an immersive look at the country's quarter-century-long experience with drug decriminalization and its broader public health approach to drug policy.



–present Associate Professor of Political Science and Honors, University of Maine 2010–2011 Visiting assistant professor of Justice Studies, James Madison University



2011 University of Connecticut, Ph.D. in Political Science

2005 University of Connecticut, MA in Political Science 2003 University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, BA in Political Science



2025 Enacting Change: A Handbook for Teaching Advocacy and Civic Engagement, Brandeis University Press

2024 Assessing Determinants of Shifting Drug Policy Attitudes in Maine, Journal of Drug Issues 2023 Are Maine Voters Ready for Drug Policy Reform? Results from a Statewide Survey, Maine Policy Review



2023 IDEAS Grant to Initiate a Faculty-Led Study Abroad on Comparative Drug Policy in Lisbon, Portugal Role: co-PI Funding Source: U.S. State Department

2022 Supplemental Funds to Continue Work on Perceptions of Harm Reduction and Decriminalization Role: co-PI Funding Source: Open Society Foundations 2020 Perceptions of Harm Reduction and Decriminalization in Downeast and Northern Maine Role: co-PI Funding Source: Open Society Foundations



Public Policy (160510)

Political Science (1606) Public Health And Health Services (1117)

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