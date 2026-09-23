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Chanh Kieu

Chanh Kieu


2026-09-23 09:11:52
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Atmospheric Science, Indiana University
Profile Articles

I joined the Indiana University Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences Faculty in 2015 after a period of working as a scientist at NOAA/NCEP/EMC from 2011-2014, and as a lecturer at Vietnam National University-Hanoi from 2010-2013. At IU, I am doing research in atmospheric dynamics and cloud-resolving simulation of hurricanes, AI/ML applications to weather and climate extremes, and teaching courses in atmospheric dynamics and modeling.

Experience
  • 2020–present Associate professor of Atmospheric Science, Indiana University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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