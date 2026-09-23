Sarah E. Patterson

Research Assistant Professor of Demography, University of Michigan

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Dr. Patterson's research addresses whether and how social norms and family composition influence caregiving behaviors for family members. She studies the role of shifting family composition among older adults, such as increasing complexity and kinlessness. She also has a line of work on attitudes about caregiving for older adults. Dr. Patterson is currently completing both demographic and focus group studies regarding family and other unpaid care for older adults with dementia with National Institute on Aging funding. She's also experienced in knowledge translation and dissemination activities relating to data and research.

–present Research Investigator at the Survey Research Center and a Postdoctoral Affiliate at the Population Studies Center, the University of Michigan, University of Michigan

Experience