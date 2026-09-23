Assistant Professor of Medicine, Boston University

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Dr. Jean Liew graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with degrees in Biology and English and went on to earn her MD at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, TX. She then relocated to the Pacific Northwest to complete an Internal Medicine residency at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, OR followed by rheumatology fellowship at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA. She concurrently earned an M.S. in Epidemiology through the University of Washington School of Public Health. During her fellowship, the primary focus of her research was in axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), specifically AS, and cardiovascular comorbidity.

She is currently an Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Section of Rheumatology at BU, where her clinical research currently focuses on knee osteoarthritis and axSpA.

–present Assistant Professor of Medicine, Boston University



2020 University of Washington, MS 2014 University of Texas Medical Branch, MD

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