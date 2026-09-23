Nepal Issues Safety Advisory For Tourists Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KATHMANDU, Sept 23 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has issued a travel safety advisory for tourists, as authorities have forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several parts of the country from Sept 25 to 27, reported Xinhua.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Gandaki and Lumbini provinces in western Nepal, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

Extremely heavy rainfall has also been forecast in many areas of eastern Koshi, southern Madhesh, central Bagmati and far-western Sudurpashchim provinces, while some areas of western Karnali Province may receive heavy rainfall, according to the NTB advisory.

In the advisory, the NTB urged visitors, particularly those travelling to mountainous and high-altitude areas and regions near river basins, to exercise extra caution, as weather conditions can change rapidly and snowfall is possible at higher elevations.

The board advised tourists to check the latest weather forecasts and official advisories before proceeding with their journeys and to remain updated on road, flight and trekking route conditions.

The NTB advised visitors to avoid trekking, mountaineering and other outdoor activities during unsafe weather conditions and to follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, security agencies, tourism professionals and other relevant officials.

--NNN-XINHUA