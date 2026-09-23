11 Dead Shooting At Party In South Africa

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 23 (NNN-dpa) -- Eleven people were killed and three injured in a shooting during a late-night party in South Africa, police said on Wednesday, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Three armed men broke into a house in the village of KwaMakhutha, near the south-eastern coastal city of Durban.

According to initial investigations, 13 men and one woman, who was believed to be pregnant, were holding a party in the house.

Ten people died at the scene, including the woman, police said. Another victim died in hospital from their injuries.

A search is underway for the perpetrators.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, but police said some of the victims were known to them in connection with illegal activities.

They said a feud between rival groups could not be ruled out.

--NNN-dpa