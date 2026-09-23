GRULAC To Host 17Th Latin American Festival Sunday

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 (NNN) -- The 17th Latin America Festival returns on Sunday, bringing together eight Latin American countries in celebration of vibrant cultural performances, music, dance and cuisine.

The festival, organised by the Group of Latin American and Caribbean Embassies (GRULAC) in Malaysia, namely Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay, will be held at Low Yat Park, Bukit Bintang from 10 am to 5 pm.

Dean of GRULAC and Peruvian Ambassador to Malaysia Ricardo Morote said the festival is a vibrant tribute to friendship, diversity and unity, bringing together a region of more than 660 million people with the people of Malaysia.

“Celebrating our 17th edition, we see this festival for what it truly is: not just an event, but a milestone in bringing Latin American cultures together across the globe to build a multicultural community, one that embodies the MADANI values we strive for,” he said in a statement.

Each embassy will have its own booth offering traditional food and beverages, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to experience the diverse flavours of Latin America.

“The festival promises a day filled with cultural richness, music, dance, and culinary delights,” the statement added.

This year, attendees can look forward to music and traditional dances from across Latin America, alongside traditional Malaysian dances showcasing the rhythm and grace of the performers in a spectacular show.

A special raffle will be held, featuring exciting prizes, including a round-trip economy-class ticket to any Latin American country, courtesy of Turkish Airlines, along with additional prizes sponsored by Plaza Low Yat.

All funds raised at the Latin American Festival 2026 will be allocated entirely to two local organisations: MyKasih Foundation and The Lost Food Project (LFP), focusing on food aid, education, and environmental sustainability.

--NNN