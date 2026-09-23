(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Galactic Gold Provides Exploration Update on their Hardrock West Main Block Property Confirming Mineralized Zone September 23, 2026 8:45 AM EDT | Source: Galactic Gold Corp. HIGHLIGHTS: 13.4 g/t Au, 8.16 g/t Au and 1.3 g/t Au from surface grab samples confirming Sturgeon Bridge mineralized zone 299 total surface grab samples were collected during the 2026 field season (assays pending) Structural complexity (SC) and self-organizing map (SOM) analysis completed by Geotech to generate gold exploration targets 2,000 m drill program is planned to twin historic 2008 Kodiak drillholes and test down dip extensions of surface mineralized zones Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Galactic Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGAU) ("Galactic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for their 100% owned Hardrock West Project ("HWP"). Surface grab samples from the recently acquired Sturgeon Bridge area confirmed high grade gold and copper in the mineralized system. Field crews also investigated high-priority geophysical targets that were identified using Geotech's structural complexity (SC) and self-organizing map (SOM) analyses. The HWP is approximately 250 km northeast of Thunder Bay, ON and covers 28,586 hectares of the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt (Figure 1). CEO Ken Berry commented: "Galactic is excited with the preliminary prospecting results that confirm the high-grade gold and silver veining in the Sturgeon Bridge area. We are currently interpreting structural data collected over the summer to integrate it with the remaining assay results in the Sturgeon Bridge area to better understand the structural controls on mineralization. Understanding these controls on mineralization are essential to successfully drill high-grade gold zones. The structural model will be integrated with historic drilling and used to plan a 2,000 m diamond drill program to test historic drill results and new zones on the property. We are also encouraged by our recent talks with local First Nation groups, and we are close to finalizing an exploration agreement and drill permit approvals. As results of the recent prospecting program, we are confident that they will continue to validate our exploration model and highlight the scale, continuity, and prospectivity of the Hardrock West land package."



Figure 1: Regional location of Galactic Gold Corp's Hardrock West Project and Equinox Gold's Greenstone Gold Mine. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

The Sturgeon Bridge Prospect (MDI42E11NW00003) is accessed by travelling north on the Kinghorn Road, 13 km east of Jellicoe, ON, for approximately 6.1 km, then east along an unnamed logging road for 7.6 km. Tertiary logging roads follow the SW trend of the mineralized corridor to the area that Kodiak drilled 9 diamond drillholes in 2008 for a total of 2,565 m (Figure 3). The geology is dominated by Archean metavolcanic rocks and minor sedimentary units of the BGGB. The metavolcanics here are pillowed and amygdaloidal flows with sedimentary rocks composed of greywacke (sandstone), siltstone, and argillite with intercalated iron formation composed of thinly banded magnetite, hematite, chert and jasper. Kodiak Exploration Ltd. carried out prospecting, sampling and diamond drilling between 2007 - 2008 with 9 diamond drillholes totaling 2,565 m of drilling. The drilling focused primarily on the main zone which strikes approximately 240 degrees and varies in width from 6 to 23 m along a 490 m strike length (MDI42E11NW00003). Highlights from the 2008 DDH program include: 2.53 g/t Au over 1.6 m in SB08-03 from a weakly sheared metavolcanics with trace pyrite; 1.75 g/t Au over 3.8 m in SB08-05 from a sheared metavolcanics with quartz stockwork veining; 66.7 g/t Au over 0.3 m in SB08-13 from a metavolcanics with quartz veins and pyrite; 1.19 g/t Au over 4.3 m in SB08-14 from a breccia in metavolcanics with weak shear, quartz-carbonate veins and pyrite (Assessment report 20000004143). The mineralized zones at Sturgeon Bridge are thought to continue for over 2 km of strike length to the northeast and copper rich shears with malachite staining have been observed throughout the Sturgeon Bridge area (MDI42E11NW00003). During the 2026 field season a total of 299 surface grab samples were collected with 229 from the Sturgeon Bridge area. Assay results to date confirm the high-grade gold mineralization in the Sturgeon Bridge area where surface grabs from an outcrop south of drill collar SB08-09 returned 13.4 g/t Au & 72.6 g/t Ag and 8.16 g/t Au & 69 g/t Ag (Table 1). A polymetallic vein containing pyrite + galena + sphalerite south of the historic drill collar for SB08-03 returned 1.3 g/t Au, 0.20% Pb & 0.34% Zn (Table 1). Sampling from a rusty shear with malachite staining in banded iron formation on the historic rail bed south of SB08-05 returned a preliminary result of >10,000 ppm Cu (i.e. >1% Cu) and results are pending for the re-assay (Table 1).



Figure 2: 2026 surface grab sample results with historic drilling in the Sturgeon Bridge area. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Table 1: Assay highlights from Phase 1 of the 2026 field season.

Sample ID UTM mE UTM mN Au_ppb Ag_ppm Cu_ppm Pb_ppm Zn_ppm 926624 468734 5508112 13400 72.6 1900 11 49 926623 468734 5508112 8160 69 1700 19 64 926553 469160 5508208 1300 8.3 56 2030 3440 926575 469056 5507884 213 12.9 > 10000 7 19 926564 470391 5508879 37 1.1 1390 17 43

The technical team is currently interpreting structural data collected over the summer months. Integrating these structural insights with pending assay results is essential to unlocking the primary controls on mineralization-a critical step for precisely targeting high-grade gold zones. New zones will also be evaluated to determine their mineralized potential, such as the copper bearing outcrop south of the historic drilling which is pending an overlimit analysis for sample 926575 reported in Table 1. The results for the remaining 217 surface grab samples collected in August are also pending.

Both the PLF and BTDZ are key structural corridors along the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt (BGGB) that are closely associated with gold mineralization in the belt. An interpretation of the airborne EM and VTEM plus survey data was conducted by Geotech utilizing structural complexity (SC) and self-organizing map (SOM) analyses to generate gold exploration targets related to subsidiary faults, shear zones and anticlinal folds that are structurally connected to the first order tectonic structures that act as conduits for auriferous fluids (i.e. PLF & BTDZ). The targeting study focused on a structural intersection density to produce twelve exploration targets that have a strong orogenic gold signature (Figure 2).







Figure 3: Geotech SOM analysis showing high priority gold target areas on the Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



On the corporate and community front, Galactic is highly encouraged by recent, productive dialogues with local First Nation groups. The company is nearing the finalization of a comprehensive exploration agreement and expects subsequent drill permit approvals shortly. Management remains confident that the final data from this prospecting program will continue to validate Galactic's exploration model, while underscoring the scale, continuity, and prospectivity of the broader Hardrock West land package.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Galactic Gold implemented a strict QA/QC protocol during the 2026 field sampling program. A rotating sequence of certified gold standards and blanks was inserted after every 20th field sample to monitor the accuracy and precision of the analytical results. All samples were collected, documented, and handled under the supervision of the project geologist.

Field samples were placed in sturdy plastic sample bags, labelled with the appropriate sample identification, and securely sealed using zip ties. Sample numbers, locations, geological descriptions, and other relevant field information were recorded and entered in the project database. Samples were securely stored in rice bags prior to transportation.

Following completion of each field rotation, the sealed sample bags were placed into rice bags, secured, and transported by company personnel to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") laboratory facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for analysis. Samples were delivered under controlled chain-of-custody procedures and remained secured under the supervision of the project geologist until handoff.

Samples were processed and crushed at the Actlabs facility. Gold analyses were completed using a 50-gram Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish. Samples were also analyzed for trace element geochemistry using the UT-4M ultratrace method with 4-Acid Digest and ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish. The inserted certified standards and blanks were used to monitor laboratory performance and verify the reliability of the reported analytical results.

Analyses were completed at Actlabs, which is an accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 for mineral analysis (CAN-P-1579) and is ISO 9001 certified. Actlabs is independent of Galactic Gold and has no other relationship with the Company.

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the overall mineralization hosted on the property.

Qualified person

Jason Arnold, P.Geo., President of DCX Geological Consulting is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Jason Arnold, P.Geo. is a consultant of the company and is not independent of the company within the meaning of NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties, particularly with respect to neighbouring mineral reserves/resources, is not necessarily be indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Company's property.

About Galactic Gold Corp.

Galactic Gold Corp. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the full potential of its 100%-owned Hardrock West Property, located in the jurisdiction of Ontario. Over 57 km of combined strike length along two major gold bearing structures and 10 km away from Equinox Gold's Greenstone Mine. With 15,000 Hectare (37K Acres) Galactic Gold is positioned between Equinox Gold's Greenstone Mine and their Brookbank Deposit along what Laurentian University in its Metal Earth Research has identified super structures across the Galactic Gold Property underscoring the Project's strong value-creation potential.

For further information:

Please contact, Galactic Gold Corp.

Kenneth Berry, ...

or

Frank Lagiglia, ...

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Source: Galactic Gold Corp.