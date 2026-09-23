Galactic Gold Provides Exploration Update On Their Hardrock West Main Block Property Confirming Mineralized Zone
|Sample ID
|UTM mE
|UTM mN
|Au_ppb
|Ag_ppm
|Cu_ppm
|Pb_ppm
|Zn_ppm
|926624
|468734
|5508112
|13400
|72.6
|1900
|11
|49
|926623
|468734
|5508112
|8160
|69
|1700
|19
|64
|926553
|469160
|5508208
|1300
|8.3
|56
|2030
|3440
|926575
|469056
|5507884
|213
|12.9
|> 10000
|7
|19
|926564
|470391
|5508879
|37
|1.1
|1390
|17
|43
The technical team is currently interpreting structural data collected over the summer months. Integrating these structural insights with pending assay results is essential to unlocking the primary controls on mineralization-a critical step for precisely targeting high-grade gold zones. New zones will also be evaluated to determine their mineralized potential, such as the copper bearing outcrop south of the historic drilling which is pending an overlimit analysis for sample 926575 reported in Table 1. The results for the remaining 217 surface grab samples collected in August are also pending.
Both the PLF and BTDZ are key structural corridors along the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt (BGGB) that are closely associated with gold mineralization in the belt. An interpretation of the airborne EM and VTEM plus survey data was conducted by Geotech utilizing structural complexity (SC) and self-organizing map (SOM) analyses to generate gold exploration targets related to subsidiary faults, shear zones and anticlinal folds that are structurally connected to the first order tectonic structures that act as conduits for auriferous fluids (i.e. PLF & BTDZ). The targeting study focused on a structural intersection density to produce twelve exploration targets that have a strong orogenic gold signature (Figure 2).
Figure 3: Geotech SOM analysis showing high priority gold target areas on the Project.
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On the corporate and community front, Galactic is highly encouraged by recent, productive dialogues with local First Nation groups. The company is nearing the finalization of a comprehensive exploration agreement and expects subsequent drill permit approvals shortly. Management remains confident that the final data from this prospecting program will continue to validate Galactic's exploration model, while underscoring the scale, continuity, and prospectivity of the broader Hardrock West land package.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Galactic Gold implemented a strict QA/QC protocol during the 2026 field sampling program. A rotating sequence of certified gold standards and blanks was inserted after every 20th field sample to monitor the accuracy and precision of the analytical results. All samples were collected, documented, and handled under the supervision of the project geologist.
Field samples were placed in sturdy plastic sample bags, labelled with the appropriate sample identification, and securely sealed using zip ties. Sample numbers, locations, geological descriptions, and other relevant field information were recorded and entered in the project database. Samples were securely stored in rice bags prior to transportation.
Following completion of each field rotation, the sealed sample bags were placed into rice bags, secured, and transported by company personnel to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") laboratory facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for analysis. Samples were delivered under controlled chain-of-custody procedures and remained secured under the supervision of the project geologist until handoff.
Samples were processed and crushed at the Actlabs facility. Gold analyses were completed using a 50-gram Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish. Samples were also analyzed for trace element geochemistry using the UT-4M ultratrace method with 4-Acid Digest and ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish. The inserted certified standards and blanks were used to monitor laboratory performance and verify the reliability of the reported analytical results.
Analyses were completed at Actlabs, which is an accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 for mineral analysis (CAN-P-1579) and is ISO 9001 certified. Actlabs is independent of Galactic Gold and has no other relationship with the Company.
Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the overall mineralization hosted on the property.
Qualified person
Jason Arnold, P.Geo., President of DCX Geological Consulting is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Jason Arnold, P.Geo. is a consultant of the company and is not independent of the company within the meaning of NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties, particularly with respect to neighbouring mineral reserves/resources, is not necessarily be indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Company's property.
About Galactic Gold Corp.
Galactic Gold Corp. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the full potential of its 100%-owned Hardrock West Property, located in the jurisdiction of Ontario. Over 57 km of combined strike length along two major gold bearing structures and 10 km away from Equinox Gold's Greenstone Mine. With 15,000 Hectare (37K Acres) Galactic Gold is positioned between Equinox Gold's Greenstone Mine and their Brookbank Deposit along what Laurentian University in its Metal Earth Research has identified super structures across the Galactic Gold Property underscoring the Project's strong value-creation potential.
For further information:
Please contact, Galactic Gold Corp.
Kenneth Berry, ...
or
Frank Lagiglia, ...
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Source: Galactic Gold Corp.
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