MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Notaria 12 Cancun Launches Testament Planning Initiative for September and October The new public information campaign will provide guidance on preparing a will, organizing relevant information and understanding the consequences of dying without a valid testament in Mexico.

September 23, 2026 8:54 AM EDT | Source: PRNews OU

Cancun, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Notaría 12 Cancún







Notaría 12 Cancún

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The initiative introduces a dedicated period during which the notarial office will provide educational information and appointment-based guidance on the preliminary considerations involved in preparing a testament.

The campaign addresses a common obstacle to succession planning: many people postpone making a will because they associate the document exclusively with advanced age, serious illness or substantial wealth. Notaría 12 Cancún is using the initiative to explain that testament planning may be relevant whenever a person wishes to establish clear instructions concerning property, beneficiaries and other patrimonial matters.

Guidance Before a Testament Is Prepared

During the initiative, individuals may request an appointment to discuss the information and documentation that may be relevant to their circumstances before a testament is formalized. The preliminary discussion may include the identification of assets, the intended beneficiaries, the existence of property or business interests, family circumstances and any previous testamentary or patrimonial documents that should be considered.

The purpose is not to impose a standard structure. Each testament must reflect the intentions and circumstances of the person preparing it and comply with the legal requirements applicable to the individual case.

By organizing this information in advance, individuals can a pproach the formal testament process with a clearer understanding of the decisions that may need to be made and the documentation that may be required.

The Consequences of Dying Without a Will

When a person dies without a valid testament, the estate must be addressed through the succession procedures and legal rules applicable to the case. The absence of documented instructions may require family members and other interested parties to complete additional legal proceedings to determine how the estate should be administered and distributed.

A properly prepared testament provides a formal record of the testator's decisions. It can identify the intended beneficiaries, clarify how assets should be assigned and give relatives greater certainty about the person's wishes.

The campaign will therefore focus not only on the preparation of the document, but also on the practical value of planning. Making a testament can help prevent uncertainty from being transferred to family members at an already difficult time.

Testament Planning Is Not a One-Time Decision

Notaría 12 Cancún will also use the initiative to highlight the importance of reviewing existing testamentary arrangements when personal or patrimonial circumstances change.

The acquisition or sale of property, changes in family composition, the creation of a company, the restructuring of business interests or the existence of an older testament may justify reviewing whether current documents continue to reflect the person's intentions.

Testament planning should therefore be understood as part of broader patrimonial organization rather than as an isolated procedure. Property ownership, corporate interests, contracts and existing legal instruments may all be relevant when determining how a person's wishes should be formally documented.

Individuals interested in receiving information or requesting an appointment may contact Notaría 12 Cancún directly.

About Notaria 12 Cancun

Notaría 12 Cancún is the strategic name used for Notaría Pública número 12 del Estado de Quintana Roo, headed by Juan Arturo Contreras Mercader. Based in Cancún and operating throughout Quintana Roo, its practice includes real estate transactions, contracts, trusts, powers of attorney, corporate matters and patrimonial planning. Contreras has practiced law professionally since 2015 and has experience in corporate and real estate matters.

This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax or financial advice. Each case should be evaluated according to its specific circumstances and applicable Mexican law.

Media Contact

Juan Arturo Contreras Mercader

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Source: PRNews OU